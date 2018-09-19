League of Women Voters of Johnson County to register voters in Shawnee

On Sept. 25, Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a massive 50-state effort to register voters before Election Day this November.

With midterms and governor races happening in a few weeks, every eligible American voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box this year and next.

League of Women Voters of Johnson County is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day partner.

From 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 25, it will register voters at Monticello Library, 22435 W. 66th St.

For more information, visit lwvjoco.org.