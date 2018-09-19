Shawnee Mission Northwest High School girl’s golf team finds room for improvement at Carol Gillard Invitational

— The Shawnee Mission Northwest girl's golf team traveled to the Sykes/Lady Overland Park Golf Club Wednesday to compete in the Carol Gillard Invitational. The nine-hole, junior varsity/varsity-combined tournament matched up two golfers from each team to play in a scramble, four-ball, or alternate shot format.

Shawnee Mission Northwest placed 12th in the varsity standings with a score of 148. Its scramble team of senior Sidney Henkensiefken and sophomore Julie Johnson placed fifth with a score of 39.

Shawnee Mission Northwest head coach Jim Bamburg gave his impressions of his varsity team Wednesday.

“I thought they did a good job. It’s been hot all week. It’s been a struggle to deal with the heat again this week. They’ve been working really hard on the short game. I thought that showed today for a couple of them,” Bamburg said. “We still have to improve on our putting. That’s hurting our score.”

Bamburg talked about how his team cam improve its putting.

“We’ve all been working on the chipping to kind of help our putting. We talk about trying to look at a bigger hole. We try to get it inside the bigger hole so we can get rid of the three-putts and four-putts. That will really help our scoring,” Bamburg said.

Shawnee Mission Northwest’s scramble team was matched against St. Thomas Aquinas High School’s scramble team Thursday. St. Thomas Aquinas finished the scramble round with a score of 38 — just one stroke ahead of Shawnee Mission Northwest.

“That was pretty tough. I was pretty upset with how (the scramble) went. I was hoping that we could two-putt more things. On that par-three, we got a five. That really hurt us. We could’ve got a par or better there. We were hoping to birdie that hole. It was a little disappointing,” Henkensiefken said.

Johnson gave her thoughts on her scramble with Henkensiefken.

“It’s disappointing. We had one bad hole. The rest was good. We probably weren’t focusing on that hole. We just need to make sure that we know every shot counts on every hole. Every shot did count (Wednesday). I guess we didn’t realize that until afterwards,” Johnson said.

Shawnee Mission Northwest’s four-ball team finished with a score of 56, and its alternate shot team of senior Lauren Kelley and senior Lizzie Weems scored a 53.

Bamburg talked about what his team could take away from its performance Wednesday.

“We’re going to continue to work on our putting. I saw a lot of missed putts. I saw a lot of short missed putts. I saw some putts that didn’t get halfway to the hole. We’ve got to do a better job of that,” Bamburg said.

Shawnee Mission Northwest will be back in action Sept. 24, when it will travel to the Lake Quivira Golf Course to compete in a varsity tournament.

In addition to Shawnee Mission Northwest, several different area schools competed in the Carol Gillard Invitational.

Mill Valley High School finished third on the varsity scoreboard with a score of 116. It finished fourth overall with a total score of 251. Its alternate shot team placed second with a score of 37.

De Soto High School placed 15th on the varsity scoreboard with a score of 168. Its scramble team of junior Quinlan Robke and junior Briana Hinkle scored 48, its four-ball team of junior Emily Fuhr and sophomore Ingrid McGinnis scored 59, and its alternate shot team of junior Madeline Beal and junior Jordan Rowse scored 61.

Shawnee Mission North High School placed 17th on the varsity scoreboard with a score of 198. It finished with an overall score of 362. Its scramble team scored 65. Its four-ball team scored 62. Its alternate shot team of senior Dolores Hernandez and junior Caitlyn Scaduto scored 71.

St. James Academy High School did not have enough varsity players to place on the scoreboard. However, its scramble team of freshman Beth Grant and sophomore Jane Grant placed second with a score of 36. Its four-ball team of junior Allison Comer and junior Kelly Krebs placed first with a score of 35.