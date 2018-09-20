Former Mill Valley administrator faces sentencing for sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old; former Shawnee student may also be a victim

As a former Mill Valley administrator faces prison for sexual assault in Nebraska, a potential victim from Mill Valley has stepped forward, the Omaha World-Herald reports.

Matthew Fedde, a former assistant principal at Millard South High School in Omaha, Neb., pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted sexual assault of a child on Monday. He faces anywhere from two to 100 years in prison.

The 46-year-old was arrested in December for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Millard South student.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, the girl wrote about the sexual encounters in her journal, which was discovered by her parents. They called a Millard Public Schools hotline to report the incident.

Six years ago, Fedde, who is married with three kids, was the associate principal at Mill Valley High School.

The World-Herald reports a 26-year-old woman from Kansas has come forward to Omaha police after hearing about the Millard South allegations. She recounted a similar story from a decade ago when she was a 15-year-old student and babysitter for Fedde when he was a Mill Valley administrator.

The woman told police she and Fedde had sex three times, twice in his home, when she was 15. She told no one about it until this year.

A prosecutor for the Millard South case said the woman, who has not been identified, would have testified at a pretrial hearing this week, had Fedde not pleaded no contest to the charges.

The World-Herald also reports an attorney for Fedde noted police haven’t provided the name of the purported Kansas victim, he had no chance to cross-examine her and he hasn’t received any police reports of the interview, which he called highly unusual.