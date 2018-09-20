Today's news

Former Shawnee Mission North basketball star suspended from Oklahoma State, charged with felony grand larceny

In this Dispatch file photo, Shawnee Mission North's Michael Weathers (24) pushes past Wichita Southeast's Brycen Cobbins (12) as he pushes the ball up the court during the 2016 state championship game on Saturday in Wichita. Weathers was suspended from the Oklahoma State basketball team after being arrested for grand felony larceny.

By Jennifer Bhargava

September 20, 2018

Shawnee Mission North alumnus Michael Weathers, a redshirt sophomore transfer guard for the Oklahoma State men's basketball team, is facing criminal charges for felony grand larceny and knowingly concealing stolen property, CBS Sports reports.

He has been suspended by the team.

According to police and court documents obtained by CBS Sports, Weathers is accused of stealing a wallet with contents—of which include a debit card, school ID, credit card and insurance card, among other things—on Sept. 9 at J.R. Murphy's, a Stillwater, Okla. bar.

The total estimated value of the stolen property is $85, according to the incident report, not including purchases on the credit and debit cards.

Weathers was released on a recognizance bond on Sept. 10 and arraigned on Sept. 11, CBS Sports reports. He has a preliminary hearing in the case set for Oct. 1.

Weathers transferred to Oklahoma State last year from Miami University in Ohio.

He was a standout on the Shawnee Mission North basketball team, helping to lead the school to the Kansas 6A Championship in 2016.

