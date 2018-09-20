School districts launch #ZeroReasonsWhy

All six school districts in Johnson County are joining together to launch the #ZeroReasonsWhy community mobilization campaign to prevent teen suicide.

A news release from the campaign states attempted suicides have increased and teen death by suicide nearly doubled in Johnson County during the first six months of 2018.

Focused on empowering community members to take action toward change, the campaign will organize, facilitate and support students, parents, educators, health providers, and other stakeholders in implementing action plans, programs, events, and outreach efforts

The #ZeroReasonsWhy campaign will take place during the 2018-2019 academic year, and it is supported by Blue Valley, De Soto, Gardner Edgerton, Olathe, Shawnee Mission and Spring Hill school districts.

“If we work together as a community, we can change this narrative. There should be zero reasons why we can’t make a difference and change this conversation for the social well-being of our children,” said De Soto Superintendent Frank Harwood.

Led by student ambassadors, parent volunteers, teacher advocates, health experts and non-profit leaders, the #ZeroReasonsWhy campaign activities are gearing up to include student-led initiatives, rallies, and meet-ups; cross-district programs; social media efforts; response and street teams; parent-to-parent support; mental health expert collaboration; as well as billboards, posters, banners, yard-signs, and more.

For more information about the campaign, visit zeroreasonswhy.org.