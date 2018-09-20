Shawnee Mission North High School, Mill Valley High School, compete at varsity quadrangular

— The Shawnee Mission North High School and the Mill Valley High School cross country teams traveled to Olathe Wednesday night to compete in a quadrangular meet. Cross country teams from St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Olathe North High School also competed in the meet, which was held at Frontier Trail Middle School.

The meet consisted of two races — a boy's race and a girl's race. The Shawnee Mission North girl's team placed second in their race with 47 points. Mill Valley did not score enough points to earn a spot on the leaderboard. The Shawnee Mission North boy's team also finished second with a total of 35 points. The Mill Valley boy's team placed fourth with 124 points.

In the Shawnee Mission North girl's race, Christy Reiter placed seventh with a time of 24:35.12, and earned seven points. Niyya Negatu placed eighth with a time of 24:53.69, and earned eight points. Christianna Kasunic placed ninth with a time of 25:08.44, and earned nine points.

Rilee Bell placed 12th with a time of 25:48.72, and earned 11 points. Aisley Onnen placed 15th with a time of 26:41.88, and earned 12 points. Arlene Duff placed 16th with a time of 27:29.03, earning 13 points. Paula Correas placed 24th with a time of 30:35.15, and earned 14 points. Abigail Serling placed 25th with a time of 30:40.66. ZhenZhen Dickinson placed 28th with a time of 32:26.81. Sydney Blake placed 29th with a time of 33:27.56. Grace Legarde rounded out the girl's team for Shawnee Mission North, as she finished with a time of 33:41.56.

For the Mill Valley girl's team, Callie Roberts placed 11th with a time of 25:43.31. Kylie Conner placed 21st with a time of 29:29.09. Zoey Conner placed 22nd with a time of 30:03.81.

For the Shawnee Mission North boy's team, Major Ewers placed fourth with a time of 17:54.34. He earned four points. Mitchell Cheatham placed fifth with a time of 18:00.91, earning five points. Parker Kelly placed seventh with a time of 18:12.91, and earned seven points. Arlo Kinsey placed eighth with a time of 18:18.18, and earned eight points.

Jake Reiter finished 11th with a time of 18:31.25, earning 11 points. Jacob Lucas placed 12th with a time of 18:36.84, and earned 12 points. Adam Ducey placed 16th with a time of 19:11.25, and earned 15 points. Owen Dooley placed 19th with a time of 19:25.62. Logan Setzkorn placed 21st with a time of 19:35.78. Thomas Parnell placed 22nd with a time of 19:36.62.

Carter Shepherd placed 28th with a time of 19:55.18. Jacob Slobodzian placed 32nd with a time of 20:18.03. Nicholas Gasser placed 33rd with a time of 20:29.69. Jayden Vazanno placed 36th with a time of 20:41.69. Miles Duvanell placed 46th with a time of 21:29.50. Matthew Pearl placed 57th with a time of 22:05.56. Will Liber placed 59th with a time of 22:11.34. Bud Turner placed 61st with a time of 22:40.44. Aron Ruiz placed 65th with a time of 22:59.62.

Daniel Silva placed 67th with a time of 23:04.31. Zach Setkorn placed 68th with a time of 23:09.38. Sam Bartlett placed 74th with a time of 23:47.56. Ricky Garrity placed 76th with a time of 24:05.25. Addison Bien placed 83rd with a time of 24:30.81.

For the Mill Valley boy's team, Alex Heinking placed 25th with a time of 19:49.97, earning 18 points. Christian Uhde placed 35th with a time of 20:38.34, and earned 24 points. Noah Carroll placed 41st with a time of 21:13.97, and earned 26 points. Michael Cowan finished 42nd with a time of 21:17.72, and earned 27 points. Logan Oesterreich placed 51st with a time of 21:51.06, and earned 29 points. Ryan Layton placed 54th with a time of 21:53.12, earning 30 points.

Mason Baker placed 58th with a time of 22:09.81, earning 31 points. Kyle Bellehumeur placed 62nd with a time of 22:43.25. Gavin Barton placed 71st with a time of 23:30.97. Andrew Shank placed 84th with a time of 24:52.75. Aidan Cannon placed 86th with a time of 25:29.84. Will Anglemyer placed 87th with a time of 25:32.69. Nick Strauss placed 88th with a time of 26:21.56. Cade Stapp wrapped up the Mill Valley boy's team, as he finished 91st with a time of 29:19.03.