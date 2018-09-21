De Soto High School volleyball team survives Mill Valley High School in five-set thriller

— After defeating Shawnee Heights High School volleyball team Tuesday, De Soto High School (15-5) hosted Mill Valley High School (6-3) Thursday night. De Soto, which entered the night ranked No. 5 in Class 5A by the Kansas Volleyball Association, had to hold off a Mill Valley team which had won three straight matches. De Soto defeated Mill Valley in five sets.

The night started out in De Soto's favor. It took an early 7-1 lead over Mill Valley in the first set. Mill Valley rallied back, going on a 4-0 run to narrow the gap to 7-5. De Soto pushed its lead to a 9-5 margin off of the efforts of senior Ally Barnhart. De Soto took an 11-8 lead before Mill Valley scored three straight points to tie the set at 11-11.

Mill Valley went on a 4-2 run to take a 13-15 lead over De Soto. Mill Valley expanded its lead to a 16-23 margin before winning the set by a score of 17-25.

De Soto was not discouraged after losing the first set. It jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the second set. Mill Valley tried to get back into the set, as it pulled within an 18-11 margin, but it couldn't stop De Soto. De Soto ended the set on a 7-3 run to take a 25-14 win, tying the match at 1-1.

De Soto head coach Lindsay Hothan talked about the second set.

"That just showed our resiliency. (Her team) knew that the first set did not go the way that they wanted it to. They know that they needed to step it up. They made a decision in the huddle before that second set that they were going to take care of business and make some changes and adjust. That's what they did," Hothan said.

Mill Valley kept the score close in the third set. The score was tied at 2-2 before De Soto went on a 5-0 run to take a 7-2 lead. Mill Valley trailed by a score of 11-6 before it stormed back. It went on an 8-3 run to tie the set at 14-14. After De Soto took a 20-17 lead, Mill Valley went on a 3-1 run to come within a 21-20 margin. It couldn't take the lead, as De Soto went on a 4-2 run to take a 25-22 win.

De Soto got off to a hot start in the fourth set. It led by a score of 13-6 before Mill Valley pushed the set to a 16-10 margin. Mill Valley scored four straight points to make it a 16-14 set, but De Soto expanded its lead to a 20-15 margin. Mill Valley continued to fight, making it a 22-20 set before taking a late 23-24 win. De Soto tied the game at 24-24, but Mill Valley scored two straight points to stave off the loss and force the match to a fifth set.

Mill Valley head coach Debbie Fay talked about her team's mentality entering the fourth set.

"We just battled all night long. (De Soto) is obviously an experienced, big team. We're scrappers. Scrappers just scrap," Fay said.

Both teams went back-and-forth in the fifth set. The set was tied at 4-4 before De Soto took an 8-5 lead. Mill Valley tied the set at 9-9, but De Soto went on a 6-2 run to win the set by a score of 15-11. De Soto won the match by a count of 3-2.

Hothan talked about her team's mentality entering the final set.

"The key thing that we kept talking about was consistency. We can see how easy it is to lose a lead in volleyball, so you have to stay consistent. When you get a lead, you've got to be consistent and keep it. That was our key word that we were focusing on," Hothan said.

Hothan gave her thoughts on her team's performance Thursday night.

"I thought they did a great job. We set some goals after our matches (against Shawnee Heights), and I felt like they went out there and accomplished those goals. They did a great job," Hothan said.

One of De Soto's biggest impact performers Thursday night was Barnhart, who made several key blocks and kills to give her team several advantages throughout the match. Hothan talked about Barnhart's performance.

"I felt like she was fantastic. She definitely had a presence at the net. She did an excellent job getting out on her blocks, which is not always easy to do for middles. She wanted the ball every time on offense. I wanted her to have the ball every time on offense, because she was putting it away. She did a fantastic job," Hothan said.

Fay gave her impression of Barnhart's performance.

"I saw what everyone sees out of her. She's 6-feet-3-inches and contacts the ball with a high touch point. When you can hit over the other team, that's a big advantage," Fay said.

Fay talked about which players stood out to her Thursday night.

"(Freshman) Taylor (Roberts) played excellent. (Sophomore) Molly Carr played excellent. We don't quite have the firepower (De Soto) has, but I think our kids served it extremely well and scrambled. (Senior) Sydney Pullen and (junior) Emma Fox played great. We've got good battlers that keep it in play. We try to run our gameplan to beat any team. We got close, so I'm proud of them," Fay said.

De Soto will be back in action Sept. 25, when it will host a triangular meet with Leavenworth High School and Turner High School. Mill Valley will be back in action Saturday, when it will travel to Topeka to compete in a tournament at Washburn Rural High School.