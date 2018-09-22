Maranatha Christian Academy football team falls to Madison High School for first loss of season

Two undefeated teams took the field Friday night at St. Joseph Catholic School in Shawnee. The Maranatha Christian Academy football team, which entered Friday night's game coming off of a 66-0 victory over Colony-Crest High School, faced off against Madison High School. Madison entered Friday night's game after shutting out its first three opponents of the season. Maranatha (3-1) took its first loss of the season, as it fell to Madison (4-0) by a score of 22-32 in an eight-man football game.

Maranatha started the game on a strong note. It forced — and recovered — a fumble on Madison's first drive of the game. One its first offensive possession of the game following the fumble, junior quarterback Nathan Burdette threw a 40 yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Brock West. After a failed extra point attempt, Maranatha took a 6-0 lead over Madison with 11:08 remaining in the first quarter.

Maranatha head coach Bryan Burdette talked about the touchdown.

"That was awesome. That felt really good. Holding them on defense was really good. Getting that pass early in the game was great. We knew that we couldn't ride on that feeling, because I know (Madison) is a good team. I knew that that wouldn't affect their style. It was a great feeling to come out and do that," Bryan said.

Madison drove into the red zone on its second offensive possession of the game. It converted a fourth down play before scoring a touchdown on a short run with 7:37 remaining in the first quarter. After a successful two-point conversion attempt, Madison took a 6-8 lead over Maranatha.

Maranatha went three-and-out on its next possession after two short runs by junior Gabe Wiley and an incomplete pass forced a punt with 6:07 remaining in the half. Madison quickly responded with a five play drive that resulted in a 38 yard touchdown pass by sophomore quarterback Ryan Wolgram. With 4:03 remaining in the first quarter, Maranatha trailed Madison by a score of 6-14.

Maranatha gained 26 yards on its next drive after two catches from West and a long reception by senior David He. On fourth down, Maranatha tried to go for a first down. West was tackled for no gain, and Maranatha gave the ball back to Madison with 2:02 remaining in the first quarter.

Madison marched on an eight play drive that wrapped up the first quarter. Maranatha got a fourth-down stop of its own near the beginning of the second quarter. With the ball back, Maranatha began to drive the ball. In a fourth down situation, Maranatha lined up to punt. It tried to convert on a deep pass, but it fell incomplete. Maranatha gave the ball back with 9:41 remaining in the second quarter.

The next three possessions ended in punts by both teams. On its sixth offensive possession of the game, Maranatha drove into the red zone through a series of long yardage plays. Burdette capped the drive with a 12 yard touchdown pass to senior Zach Pelham. West caught a two-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14 with 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The tie did not last long. Madison scored on a 35 yard touchdown pass on its first play of the drive, as it took a lead with 15 seconds remaining in the half. Maranatha trailed Madison 14-20 at halftime. Bryan talked about Madison taking a lead into halftime.

"That turned the momentum. We tried an onside kick, and at the time you think that's the best thing to do. That's what you do in life. You have to do your best. You can't look back all the time. If you do, you're going to be second guessing everything you do," Bryan said.

Maranatha went three-and-out on its first possession of the second half. Maranatha forced a fumble on Madison's next possession, which it recovered inside Madison's 10 yard line. Three plays later, Burdette ran into the end zone to score a two-yard touchdown with 8:03 left in the third quarter. Pelham caught a two-point conversion to give Maranatha a 22-20 lead.

After forcing a three and out, Maranatha got the ball back. Burdette threw an interception with five minutes left in the third quarter to give Madison the ball in the red zone. Maranatha forced and recovered a fumble to prevent Madison's potential scoring opportunity. After a long drive, Burdette threw his second interception of the night on fourth down, giving Madison the ball back with 1:33 left in the third quarter.

Maranatha forced a punt early in the fourth quarter. With the ball back, it struggled to move the ball. Burdette threw his third interception of the night, which Madison returned 20 yards for a touchdown to take a 22-26 lead with 10:44 left in the game.

Burdette threw another interception on the next drive to give Madison back the ball with 9:20 left in the game. Both teams exchanged possessions on the next two drives before Madison iced the game with a 24 yard touchdown run on a quarterback sneak. Madison took a 22-32 lead with 2:30 remaining in the game.

Maranatha couldn't get a score to narrow the gap on its next possession. After Madison punted with 27 seconds left in the game, Maranatha attempted one final drive. The clock expired, giving Madison the 22-32 win.

Bryan gave his thoughts on his team's performance.

"I thought we played our hearts out. We watched (Madison) on film all week. We knew they were going to be good. We knew they were going to fight hard. Our kids came out here and did the best they could do. They answered the call. I tell them that every game you can break down to four or five plays that make a big difference. This game is the same. I'm so proud of them. We improved during this game," Bryan said.

Burdette finished the game with 218 yards passing, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. Bryan gave his thoughts on Burdette's performance.

"I thought he did a great job. He did a good job of not just throwing to (West). He's getting better at that. He scrambled a couple of times and had a couple of good runs early. He made some calls on his own. I always let him do it, because I know he's got something going. He did a good job," Bryan said.

West finished with about 15 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown. Bryan evaluated West's performance.

"He's a big-time player. He's got big-time size and big-time hands. He'll continue to make (big) plays. His two-point conversion in the corner (in the second quarter) was an awesome catch. He does a great job," Bryan said.

Maranatha will be back in action Sept. 28, when it will face Cottonwood Falls-Chase County High School.