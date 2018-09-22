Mill Valley High School soccer team shuts out Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in physical effort

A pair of four-win soccer teams faced off in Shawnee Saturday morning, as Mill Valley High School hosted Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. In a physical match, Mill Valley (5-2) defeated Shawnee Mission Northwest (4-3-1) by a final score of 5-0.

Mill Valley got on the scoreboard early. Senior Jake Ashford knocked through a goal on a free kick to give Mill Valley a 1-0 lead with 34:04 remaining in the first half.

Ashford knocked through another goal on another free kick opportunity to give Mill Valley a 2-0 lead with 20:14 remaining in the half.

Mill Valley converted on another free kick opportunity, as senior Baith Abdullah scored on a corner kick to give Mill Valley a 3-0 with 10:40 remaining in the half. Mill Valley took a 3-0 lead into halftime.

Mill Valley head coach Arlan Vomhof noted that his team has been working on free kick and corner kick situations in practice. He talked about what it felt like to watch it work in a game.

"We actually worked on those things this week. We worked on timing our runs between the defenders. We worked on it during the game, and it was working. For them to actually see what we did is working is nice," Vomhof said.

Mill Valley scored quickly to start the second half. Ashford knocked through his third goal of the morning to give Mill Valley a 4-0 lead with 34:56 remaining in the game.

Vomhof talked about Ashford's performance.

"He did well. He came out ready to play. He put three in. We have a few missed opportunities. We had a lot of different people do a lot of different things (Saturday)," Vomhof said.

Mill Valley added another goal near the end of regulation. Senior Brock Denney scored with 25 seconds remaining in the game to give Mill Valley a 5-0 victory.

Vomhof evaluated his team's performance.

"This was probably one of our better games. This was a game where we finally had come together and started playing together well. We're starting to gel. Unfortunately, it's taken us half the season to get here. (Saturday), people were putting passes together that we haven't in the past. People were making runs. They were communicating. It's all starting to come together," Vomhof said.

Throughout the game, Mill Valley played in a very aggressive and physical style. Vomhof talked about whether or not an aggressive style was in the gameplan.

"Our gameplan is always to try to be aggressive. Sometimes we talk about it and they don't come out aggressive. There very similar coaching styles between (Mill Valley and Shawnee Mission Northwest). Age-wise and size-wise, everything is pretty identical. I told our guys that they were going to play a team that mirrors themselves. I wanted us to play together. We did that," Vomhof said.

Shawnee Mission Northwest head coach Todd Boren talked about how his team handled Mill Valley's aggressiveness.

"(Vomhof)'s guys work really hard. They play really hard. They play hard every year. We obviously didn't match their intensity. We did not come ready to play. We did not come with enough intensity. We didn't play as a team. We played a lot of individual soccer. Individual soccer is not going to break down a really good team," Boren said.

Boren talked about what his team can improve on after Saturday's game.

"We've got a lot to work on. The biggest thing we have to continue to work on is defensive shape. We have to work on staying with our guys in the box. We tried a new formation (Saturday), so we have some things we need to work on within that formation. For us, it's going to have to start being a team effort," Boren said.

Mill Valley will be back in action Sept. 25, when it will face Blue Valley Northwest High School. Shawnee Mission Northwest will also be back in action Sept. 25, when it will face Lawrence Free State High School.