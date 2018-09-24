Shots fired into the air when resident confronts auto burglars

Shawnee Police confirmed a suspect fired a gun into the air during an incident early Monday morning near 67th Street and Quivira Road.

Officers were dispatched to an address in the 11900 block of West 67th Terrace about 2:45 a.m. The incident reportedly happened about 15 minutes prior to the victim calling the police.

Maj. Sam Larson said the occupants of a truck were seen trying door handles of parked vehicles in the area.

"The resident confronted the suspects who then pulled a gun on him," Larson said. "As the suspects fled the area in a white Nissan truck, they fired two rounds into the air."

Police said the suspects were described as one Hispanic male, a white male, and a third unknown race male.

The truck was last seen southbound on Quivira Road.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.