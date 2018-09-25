Former Shawnee city councilman arrested, charged with unlawful sexual relations

Justin Adrian was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Shawnee city councilman, who quietly resigned from his seat on Sept. 12, is being charged with unlawful sexual relations.

The Kansas City Star reports Adrian is accused of engaging in consensual sexual relations with a person 16 or more years old. The alleged incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 7.

The age of consent is 16 in Kansas, but it is a felony for schoolteachers and other authority figures to have sexual relationships with students at the same school.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Olathe School District had confirmed to the Dispatch that Adrian had been placed on administrative leave on Sept. 10.

The Star reports Adrian, an Olathe East High School history teacher, has placed his resignation with the school district as well, with the school board set to vote on the item at its Oct. 6 meeting.

He is no longer listed as a staff member on the Olathe East website.

When Adrian resigned from the city council two weeks ago, he did not offer a reason.

In his letter, addressed to the city manager and mayor, Adrian simply thanked the city of Shawnee and his constituents for their support during the election and after being sworn in.

Adrian had represented Ward 3, which encompasses a large portion of western Shawnee.

Per charter ordinance, if a council vacancy occurs from May 2 to Dec. 31, the remaining council members may appoint someone to fill the vacancy until a special election is called at which time a candidate will be elected for the unexpired term.

The council will discuss the process to fill the vacancy at the Oct. 2 council committee meeting.

Adrian is currently in custody at the Johnson County jail.

Johnson County Sheriff's Department booking records show the 33-year-old is being held on $250,000 bail.

His arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.

-Mike Frizzell of Operation 100 News contributed to this report