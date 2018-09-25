Shawnee Mission Northwest High School gymnastics team places second, Shawnee Mission North places fifth, at Shawnee Mission District Meet

With its regular season wrapping up, the Shawnee Mission Northwest High School gymnastics team traveled to Shawnee Mission West High School Tuesday night to compete in the Shawnee Mission District Meet. Shawnee Mission Northwest competed against Shawnee Mission North High School, Shawnee Mission South High School, Shawnee Mission East High School, and Shawnee Mission West.

Shawnee Mission Northwest placed second in the meet with a total score of 100.75 points. Shawnee Mission North placed fifth with a total count of 62.05 points.

In all around competition, Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Celeste Gordon placed first with a total score of 33.75 points. Senior Zoe Kopp placed fourth with a score of 33.50 points. Sophomore Cierra Ladesich placed sixth with a score of 33.30 points.

Shawnee Mission North's Xen Hesse placed 12th on the varsity all around leaderboard with 26.75 points.

Shawnee Mission Northwest placed first in the vault event with 26.20 points. Kopp placed first with nine points. Ladesich placed second with 8.70 points. Gordon placed fifth with 8.50 points. Rachel Brunner placed ninth on the varsity leaderboard with 8.40 points. Ellen Schnacker placed 11th on the varsity leaderboard with 8.20 points.

Shawnee Mission North placed fifth in the vault event with 15.80 points. Hesse placed 16th on the varsity leaderboard with 7.90 points. Shawnee Mission North senior Kat Hunt placed 17th on the varsity leaderboard with 7.90 points.

Shawnee Mission Northwest placed first in the bars event with 24.35 points. Ladesich placed first with 8.50 points. Kopp placed fourth with 7.95 points. Gordon placed fifth with 7.90 points. Schnacker placed seventh with 7.70 points. Kadence Peel placed eighth 7.50 points.

Shawnee Mission North placed fifth in the bars event with 11.10 points. Hunt placed 13th on the varsity leaderboard with 6.40 points. Hesse placed 17th on the varsity leaderboard with 4.70 points.

Shawnee Mission Northwest placed second in the beam event with 24 points. Gordon placed fifth with 8.25 points. Ladesich placed sixth with 7.90 points. Kopp placed eighth with 7.85 points. Schnacker placed 11th with 7.40 points. Brunner placed 15th on the varsity leaderboard with 6.75 points.

Shawnee Mission North placed fifth in the beam event with 19.90 points. Hunt placed 14th with 7.15 points. Hesse placed 17th on the varsity leaderboard with 6.50 points. Senior Cameron Lewis placed 18th on the varsity leaderboard with 6.25 points.

Shawnee Mission Northwest placed third in the floor event with 26.20 points. Gordon placed second with 9.10 points. Kopp placed seventh with 8.70 points. Brunner placed 11th on the varsity leaderboard with 8.40 points. Ladesich placed 12th on the varsity leaderboard with 8.20 points. Schnacker placed 15th on the varsity leaderboard with 7.70 points

Shawnee Mission North placed fifth in the floor event with 15.25 points. Hesse placed 16th on the varsity leaderboard with 7.65 points. Emily Hansen placed 17th on the varsity leaderboard with 7.60 points.