Western Shawnee eye clinic thanks community for 10 years of support

Vision Care Associates, LLC is celebrating two milestones this year: its 10-year anniversary and a relocation to a bigger office.

The popular eye clinic, 22414 W. 66th St., is headed by optometrists Andrew Franken, Chris Arnold and Connor Gallentine.

It opened in western Shawnee a decade ago by Franken and Arnold, who became friends while at the University of Missouri-St. Louis School of Optometry.

Sharing similar philosophies and training, the two decided to become business partners. After researching numerous locations to open their clinic, the midwestern natives chose western Shawnee, an area which they consider to be the best-kept-secret of the Kansas City metro area.

“We love the community,” said Arnold. “It’s up and coming and there’s a lot of young families. We knew we wanted to be a part of it.”

The full-scope optometry clinic features services ranging from comprehensive eye exams to minimally invasive surgeries.

“We’re a family-friendly office at the forefront of technology,” Franken said. “We want to present new, innovative ideas to patients and let them decide what they may or may not want. We also want to offer a fun, comfortable environment.”

A couple years ago, Franken and Arnold realized the clinic needed more space. So, they purchased the empty lot across the street and worked with an architect on their dream clinic.

They designed the flow of the office to be more convenient for patients, plus added space for future new technology and staff comfort.

The attractive, modern building, which sits across from the new Monticello Library, is more than twice the size of the old location. It sits at 5,000 square-feet and features six exam rooms and a bigger optical showroom.

Staff and services moved into the new building on Aug. 20.

In June, Gallentine was hired to address the clinic’s patient growth.

“I love it here,” he told the Dispatch. “There’s a good dynamic.”

To celebrate all the changes, Vision Care Associates is holding a grand reopening and 10-year anniversary open house from 3-7 p.m. on Oct. 5.

There will be food trucks, a bounce house, a tour of the office, refreshments and a special 50 percent off frames with the purchase of lenses sale.

“It’s going to be our big thank you for 10 years of support,” Arnold said.

The doctors are grateful for their acceptance into the community and they hope the next 10 years in western Shawnee will be even better.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of the same families for 10 years,” Franken said. “Some of our young patients are going to graduate high school soon. It really does feel like we’re part of the community.”

For more information about Vision Care Associates, please visit shawneevca.com.