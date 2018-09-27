Today's news
Block party to benefit United Way
September 27, 2018
Come enjoy delicious food and live music, all while raising money for a good cause.
ReeceNichols West is holding a block party fund raiser, “Full Harvest Moon,” from 4-8 p.m. on Oct. 4 at its office, 7070 Renner Road.
The public is invited to attend this free event.
There will be live music from the Caprice Classics from 5-8 p.m., Lunamelt and Mad Man BBQ food trucks and beverages, including margaritas, beer, wine and more.
There will also be big raffle items, vendors to shop and visit with, kids games and pumpkins for purchase.
The block party will benefit United Way.
