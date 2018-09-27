Sewing classes to be held for vintage fashion lovers

Back by popular demand, Shawnee Town 1929 will be holding two sessions of “Flapper Fancies: Downton Abbey Dresses for Fashionable Ladies.”

The first class will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Shawnee Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive.

The second session will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the same location.

Visit Etsy at eVintagepatterns to purchase the pattern of your choice or browse available patterns at Shawnee Town.

The instructor will guide you through creating your personal selection and using 1920’s patterns.

Please note, prior sewing experience is a must.

You will purchase your own fabric and sundries before class meets.

The class fee is $10; registration is required by calling 913-248-2360.