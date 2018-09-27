Today's news
Shawnee student to star in “Gypsy”
September 27, 2018
University of Central Missouri student, Adam Segura, of Shawnee, is part of the school’s cast of “Gypsy.”
UCM’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present the production at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-6 and 2 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Highlander Theatre.
Segura is casted as Herbie.
He is a senior speech and theatre education major and a 2015 graduate of Mill Valley High School.
Tickets are available online at ucmo.edu/tickets or by calling 660-543-8811.
For additional information, please contact the UCM Theatre Department at 660-543-4020.
