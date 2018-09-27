You’re invited to enjoy movie night at the barn

Bring your lawn chairs and sleeping bags to watch movies on the “big screen” (the side of Shawnee Town’s Market Shed).

The fun takes place 8-9:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Shawnee Town 1929 farmhouse, 11501 W. 57th Street.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse mark their first appearance in the classic cartoon, “Steamboat Willie.”

Then, Charlie Chaplin appears in the romantic comedy “City Lights.”

In 2007, the American Film Institute ranked it as 11th on its list of the best American films ever made.

The film critic, James Agee, referred to the final scene in the film as the “greatest single piece of acting ever committed to celluloid.”

The film is 1 hour and 17 minutes.

Shawnee Town 1929 will offer drinks and popcorn for sale at 1920’s prices.

Admission is a nickel, just like the good ol’ days.

Please RSVP at 913-248-2360.