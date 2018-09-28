Johnson County Parks & Recreation activities coming up in October

It’s officially the fall season and the Johnson County Parks and Recreation District has several family-friendly activities coming up next month to help celebrate the coziness of autumn.

Here is a glimpse at what is coming up around the Shawnee area:

Whimsical Woods returns to Ernie Miller Park on Oct. 6

There’s nothing scary about a Halloween special event being offered at the Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s Ernie Miller Park in early October.

The Oct. 6 program is called Whimsical Woods and it is for ages 11 and younger, accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Participants will enjoy a walk on the park’s trail with the award-winning staff of the Ernie Miller Nature Center.

Costumed storybook characters will delight and entertain audiences of all ages.

This program consists of a short trail walk with stations featuring interpreters who interact with participants.

Participants will meet the Good Fairy and Forest Friends.



In addition, there will be live animals, stories, songs, and surprises.

Group sessions will begin every 15 minutes between 1 and 3:15 p.m.

For participants, the program length will be about one and one-half hours.

In case of inclement weather, this event will be moved indoors.

Whimsical Woods begins at the Ernie Miller Nature Center, 909 N. K-7 Highway.

When paid in advance, the cost is $5 per person, including adults, for Johnson County residents or $6 per person for nonresidents.

On site, on the day of the event, the cost will be $8 per person, if space is available.

Register by calling 913- 831-3359.

Evening adult kayak excursions offered twice in October at Shawnee Mission Park

Hear the croaks and splash of frogs, the hooting of owls, and view the park from a different perspective during a program being offered twice in October at Shawnee Mission Park.

Evening Kayak Excursions are for ages 18 and older and are designed for beginners.

This program will begin with a safety briefing and instruction.

Kayaks and life jackets are provided, and basic swimming skills are required.

Be sure to dress for the weather.

The program will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, meeting at the boat ramp in Shawnee Mission Park, 7900 Renner Road.

The cost for one two-hour session is $24 per person for Johnson County residents or $26 per person for nonresidents.

For more information or to register, call 913-831-3359.

An intermediate level Evening Kayak Excursion is set for Oct. 13, and will require that participants have intermediate kayaking skills.

Mixed Media class to be held for adults on Oct. 8

A new adult art program in Mixed Media offered soon is part of a new partnership between the Arts Council of Johnson County After Action Network’s Operation: Art, and the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

Exploring with paint and a variety of mixed materials, participants in this Mixed Media B1V1 class for ages 21 and older will partake in the process of collage to express their inner creativity.

Students are encouraged to let go of expectations to discover what is unique about a visual adventure in integrating a variety of materials, discarded and recycled, with paint to explore the creative process.

This class will use a “compose-as-you-go in paint and collage” approach to create an expression of this experience, time, and place. The resulting collages will be developed as personal treasure maps that tell a visual story through images and color.

This program is part of the Buy One Vet One program.



Any program designated as B1V1 will include an additional $5 fee allowing a veteran to join the same participating program at no cost.

This charitable program is presented as part of a grant awarded by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission. Learn more about Operation: Art by visiting afteractionnetwork.org.

Mixed Media B1V1 is offered at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8.

The cost for one three-hour session is $45 per person for Johnson County residents or $50 per person for nonresidents. To register online, visit the district’s website at jcprd.com, click on Register for Activities and perform a course ID search for 11736.

Family Night Hike offered on Oct. 12

Brave the park after dark with your family during the Family Night Hike.

The program is for ages 8 and older with an adult.

Participants are invited to move like a ninja on the trails, bring your flashlight for a game of firefly tag, and to listen for the nocturnal sounds of a cricket’s chorus and a barred owl’s call.

Family Night Hike will take place beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12, at the Ernie Miller Nature Center, 909 N. Kansas 7 Highway, Olathe.

The cost for one 90-minute session is $7 per person, including adults, for Johnson County residents or $8 per person for nonresidents.

Preregistration is required.

For more information or to register, call 913-831-3359.