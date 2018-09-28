Shawnee library closed due to bed bugs

The Shawnee Library has temporarily closed its doors because of bedbugs.

The library, 13811 Johnson Dr., closed at 4 p.m. on Friday until further notice because of the infestation.

"The health and safety of our patrons is always our top priority," stated a news release by Johnson County Library. "If you have materials from this branch, we recommend sealing them in a plastic bag."

Library-goers can visit jocolibrary.org and click on “Locations” to find an alternative branch to visit over the weekend.

