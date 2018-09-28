Archive for Friday, September 28, 2018

Shawnee library closed due to bed bugs

File photo. The Johnson County Library's Shawnee branch is located at 13811 Johnson Drive.

Photo by Kevin Anderson. Enlarge photo.

By Staff Report

September 28, 2018

The Shawnee Library has temporarily closed its doors because of bedbugs.

The library, 13811 Johnson Dr., closed at 4 p.m. on Friday until further notice because of the infestation.

"The health and safety of our patrons is always our top priority," stated a news release by Johnson County Library. "If you have materials from this branch, we recommend sealing them in a plastic bag."

Library-goers can visit jocolibrary.org and click on “Locations” to find an alternative branch to visit over the weekend.

