Shawnee Mission Northwest places seventh, Shawnee Mission North places 13th, at Sunflower League tennis tournament

— In its last major meet before Regionals, the Shawnee Mission Northwest High School girls tennis team traveled to Olathe Thursday to compete in the Sunflower League tournament at the College Boulevard Tennis Complex. Shawnee Mission North High School also competed in the tournament.

After nine hours of competition, Shawnee Mission Northwest finished in seventh place with 50 points. Shawnee Mission North placed 13th with 10 points.

"I think we did well. I'm pleased in their performance. I look at whether or not they're seeded correctly and where they're at. I'm proud of (junior) Michaela (Crowe). I think she played well," Shawnee Mission Northwest head coach Morgan Moberg said.

Crowe, the No. 8 seed in the tournament, led the way for Shawnee Mission Northwest, as she placed eighth in the singles with a 2-3 record. She started off strong, as she defeated Olathe South High School's Jacey Medlin and Olathe West High School's Autumn Jones by scores of 8-0 in her first two rounds. Crowe lost to Lawrence Free State High School's Keegan VanPelt — the top seed in the singles bracket — by a score of 8-0. She lost to Shawnee Mission South High School's Mariana Ochoa by a score of 8-3 before losing to Olathe North High School's Naima Patel by a score of 8-1 in the seventh place match.

"I thought (Crowe) did well. She played some great matches. She played some really tough opponents that she's lost to before. I think she put up a good fight," Moberg said.

Junior Emma Alexander, the No. 17 seed, finished in 13th place with a 3-2 record. Alexander started the day with a victory over Olathe West's Anvitha Anonthaneni by a score of 8-1. Like Crowe would in the third round, Alexander lost to VanPelt by an 8-0 mark. She lost to Jones by a score of 8-2 before defeating Lawrence High School's Lilli Derby by a score of 8-2. Alexander defeated Olathe Northwest High School's Emma Andreason by a score of 8-4 in the 13th place match.

Shawnee Mission Northwest's doubles team of seniors Mabel Anstine and Olivia Sloan — the No. 13 seed in the doubles bracket — finished in 12th place with a 2-3 record. They started the day by defeating Gardner-Edgerton High School's Phetsophou and Stanley team by a score of 8-0. They fell to Lawrence Free State's Gabby Gorman and Kate Piper by a score of 8-0. They defeated Olathe North's team of Bai and Janzen by a score of 8-4, but then lost to Shawnee Mission South's team of Hama and Novak by a score of 8-5. They lost the 11th place match to Shawnee Mission South's team of Ball and Jungles by a score of 8-7.

The doubles team of junior Claire Severance and Naeley Torline — the No. 25 seed in the bracket — finished the day in 25th place with a 1-2 record. They lost to Shawnee Mission South's team of Hanna and Novak by a score of 8-7 in the first round. They lost to Olathe West's team of Geyer and Penman by a score of 8-7. They won the 25th place match over Shawnee Mission North's team of Acosta and McClenon by a score of 8-1.

"(Severance and Torline) really stepped up today without being seeded. They went into two tiebreakers, and unfortunately ended up in 25th place. I think they played well," Moberg said.

For Shawnee Mission North, Gillian Healzer — the No. 23 seed in the bracket — finished in 24th place in the singles with a 1-4 record. She lost to to Olathe Northwest's Sydney Moore by a score of 8-0 in the first round. Healzer defeated Shawnee Mission North teammate Areley Salgado by a score of 8-3. She lost her next three matches to Gardner-Edgerton's Julia Pogue (8-0), Lawrence High School's Bella Kirkwood (8-1), and Olathe South's Jacey Medlin (8-2).

Areley Salgado — the No. 26 seed — finished in 26th place after posting an 0-3 record. Salgado lost to Shawnee Mission East High School's Eva Kading by a score of 8-0 in the first round. She lost to Healzer by a score of 8-3 in her next match before falling to Shawnee Mission West's Vilan Vu by a score of 8-4 in the 25th place match.

The doubles team of Ibara and Newman — the No. 22 seed — finished in 22nd place with a 1-3 record. They lost to Shawnee Mission West's Deatherage and Moore by a score of 8-1 in the first round. They lost to Gardner-Edgerton's team of Harlow and Beasley by a score of 8-2 in their next match before defeating Olathe North's Brown and Kawaoka by a score of 8-4. They lost to Lawrence High's team of Caitynn Kliem and Karenna Peterson by a score of 8-1 in the 21st place match.

The team of Acosta and McClenon — the No. 23 seed — finished in 26th place with an 0-3 record. They lost their first match of the day to Shawnee Mission South's team of Ball and Jungles by a score of 8-1. They lost to Olathe North's team of Brown and Kawaoka by a score of 8-1 before falling to Shawnee Mission Northwest's team of Severance and Torline by a score of 8-1 in the 25th place match.

Shawnee Mission Northwest and Shawnee Mission North will be back in action Oct. 5, when it will compete in a Regional tournament at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee.