Shawnee Mission Northwest takes down Lawrence High School in road football victory

— After taking its first loss of the season to Shawnee Mission East High School by a score of 7-37 Sept. 21, the Shawnee Mission Northwest High School football team hit the road Friday, as it traveled to Lawrence to face Lawrence High School. Shawnee Mission Northwest (4-1) defeated Lawrence High (1-4) by a score of 20-2 Friday.

The game started off slow, with no team able to make an impact over the first three possessions. After a long punt return, Shawnee Mission Northwest began to put a drive together. Junior Ty Lindenman contributed 25 yards of offense to put Shawnee Mission Northwest inside the red zone. Shawnee Mission Northwest struck first, as sophomore quarterback Ty Black found sophomore wide receiver Justin Mitchell for a two yard touchdown pass. Shawnee Mission Northwest led Lawrence High by a score of 6-0 with 1:40 left in the first quarter.

Lawrence High started to string some yards together as the first quarter wound down. Near the start of the second quarter, Lawrence High fumbled the ball, and Shawnee Mission Northwest recovered.

Shawnee Mission Northwest turned the ball over on downs on its next drive before forcing a Lawrence High punt. Black threw an interception on the offense's fourth possession. Lawrence High missed a field goal to keep the score at a 6-0 margin.

With five minutes remaining until halftime, Shawnee Mission Northwest forced another Lawrence High turnover, as senior linebacker Chase Agard recovered a fumble. Lindenman fumbled on the next play to give the ball back to Lawrence High.

After a punt, Shawnee Mission Northwest found itself in a 4th and 17 situation deep in its own territory. Shawnee Mission Northwest elected to punt the ball, but it was blocked out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety for Lawrence High. Shawnee Mission Northwest's lead narrowed to 6-2 with 2:30 remaining until halftime.

Neither team could find a way to add points, as Shawnee Mission Northwest carried a 6-2 lead into halftime.

Shawnee Mission Northwest head coach Bo Black talked about Lawrence High's defense in the first half.

"I thought they did a really good job of mixing up coverages. We struggled to block their front three. Their front three were a problem for us to block and get protection on. (Lawrence High) has a good defense. The strength of their team is their defense. They did a lot of things to keep us off balance," Bo said.

Shawnee Mission Northwest got the ball to start the second half. After benefitting from a facemask call against Lawrence High on the third play of the drive, Lindenman found some space for a 43 yard run. Shawnee Mission Northwest got back in the end zone a few plays later, as Black found senior wide receiver Dale Talley III for a three yard touchdown pass. With 8:21 left in the third quarter, Shawnee Mission Northwest led Lawrence High 13-2.

On the third play of Lawrence High's next drive, senior Peyton Carder grabbed an interception to give Shawnee Mission Northwest the ball back.

After a punt, Shawnee Mission Northwest quickly got the ball back. Sophomore Philip Adams intercepted a pass with 4:29 left in the quarter.

Shawnee Mission Northwest turned the ball over on a fumble on the next possession.

Shawnee Mission Northwest's defense kept Lawrence High out of of scoring range on a long possession.

With the ball back near the beginning of the fourth quarter, Shawnee Mission Northwest drove into Lawrence High territory. Lindenman burst through Lawrence High's defense on the eighth play of the possession, as he dragged two defenders into the end zone on a 22 yard touchdown run with 8:11 left in the fourth quarter to give Shawnee Mission Northwest a 20-2 lead.

"That touchdown was a jet (play) to the left. I had a key block by (senior offensive lineman) Dylan Brunner. I just bounced off of two guys and got pushed into the end zone," Lindenman said.

Bo evaluated Lindenman's touchdown.

"We blocked on the perimeter extremely well. We had some success running the ball. (Lindenman) made a great individual effort on that play to seal the game. It was probably the biggest offensive play for us all night," Bo said.

That would be the final score, as Shawnee Mission Northwest's defense kept Lawrence High out of the end zone. Black was able to run the clock out on a couple of kneel plays.

Bo evaluated his team's performance Friday.

"Defensively, I thought we did very well. In other phases of the game, we didn't play really well. A lot of that is a credit to Lawrence (High) and they way that they played. We are obviously very happy to come into Lawrence and leave with a victory," Bo said.

Black completed 17-of-37 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He threw one interception and lost a fumble.

Lindenman contributed 137 yards of offense on 16 touches, and scored a touchdown. He led the team with 73 yards rushing on nine attempts, and led the team in receiving with 64 yards on seven catches.

"He made some really, really big runs in the second half. He made some big things happen for us," Bo said.

On the ground, Shawnee Mission Northwest finished with 96 total rushing yards on 34 carries. Senior Jamie Alexander finished with 45 yards rushing on 11 carries. Junior Braden Shaul added 14 yards on three carries. Black ran the ball six times for seven yards. Carder ran the ball once for -8 yards. Shawnee Mission Northwest lost 35 yards on four other carries.

Through the air, Alexander finished second on the team with 25 yards receiving on two catches. Mitchell contributed 18 receiving yards and a touchdown on three catches. Talley added 16 yards and a touchdown on two catches. Carder recorded eight yards on two catches. Sophomore Duke Henke added three yards on one reception.

As a team, Shawnee Mission Northwest finished with 230 yards of offense.

The Shawnee Mission Northwest defense held Lawrence High to 124 yards of offense. It forced four turnovers, including two interceptions and five fumbles — two of which were recovered by Shawnee Mission Northwest.

Shawnee Mission Northwest will be back in action Oct. 5, when it will host Olathe Northwest High School in a homecoming game at the Shawnee Mission North High School Stadium.