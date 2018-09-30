Overland Park man injured in I-435 rollover

An Overland Park man was injured when his vehicle rolled multiple times on northbound Interstate 435 late Saturday evening.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers say about 9:10 p.m., a 26-year-old man was driving a 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander northbound on I-435 in the center lane when he swerved into the right lane and overcorrected.

"The vehicle then lost control and rolled several times before coming to rest in the ditch," the crash log says.

The SUV came to rest under the 53rd Street bridge, north of Johnson Drive.

Shawnee firefighters and paramedics from Johnson County Med-Act responded. The man's injuries were said to be non-life threatening. He was transported to an area hospital in "stable condition."

Troopers say the man was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred and they continue to investigate what may have caused the crash.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.