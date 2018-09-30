Shawnee Mission Northwest, De Soto, fall in semifinals of Janice Van Gorp volleyball tournament

The Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, Shawnee Mission North High School, Mill Valley High School, and De Soto High School volleyball teams met at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Shawnee Saturday morning to compete in the Janice Van Gorp tournament. The tournament hosted 12 other teams from the Kansas City area and across Kansas.

Shawnee Mission Northwest went 3-0 in pool play. It started the day with a match against Shawnee Mission South High School. Shawnee Mission Northwest controlled both sets, as it won by scores of 25-15 and 25-19. Shawnee Mission Northwest then faced Junction City High School, which it defeated by scores 25-16 and 25-16. It wrapped up pool play with a match against Bonner Springs High School, which it defeated by scores of 25-15 and 25-11. Shawnee Mission Northwest defeated Olathe South High School in the first round of the championship bracket, but fell to Blue Valley Northwest High School in the semifinal round.

Shawnee Mission North struggled in pool play, as it posted an 0-3 record. It started its day with a match against Olathe North High School, which it lost to by scores of 11-25 and 19-25. Shawnee Mission North then faced Blue Valley North, which it fell to by scores of 9-25 and 11-25. It ended pool play with a match against Lee's Summit High School, which it lost to by scores of 8-25 and 10-25. Shawnee Mission North lost to Bonner Springs High School in the first round of the consolation bracket.

Mill Valley went 2-1 in pool play during the first half of the tournament. It opened its day with a match against Leavenworth High School, which it defeated in three sets by scores of 25-18, 21-25, and 25-19. It defeated Heritage Christian Academy by scores of 25-13 and 25-10. Its only loss in pool play came against Blue Valley Northwest, which it fell to by scores of 13-25 and 20-25. Mill Valley lost to Blue Valley North in the first round of the championship bracket.

De Soto had a very strong outing in pool play, as it posted a 3-0 record. It opened its day with a match against Emporia High School, which it defeated by scores of 25-21 and 25-14. It defeated Shawnee Mission West High School by scores of 25-9 and 25-10. De Soto narrowly defeated Olathe South High School to wrap up pool play, as it won by scores of 25-22 and 25-23. It defeated Lee's Summit in the first round of the championship bracket before losing in the semifinal round to Blue Valley North by scores of 21-25 and 23-25.